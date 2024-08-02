Heat Advisory today and tomorrow
Patchy smoke from regional wildfires and a heat advisory for most of our valley area beginning at noon today and continuing through Saturday night at 9pm.
High pressure surging over ID/WY and oppressive temperatures at 99 for Idaho Falls and hotter in some spots.
Light winds, clear skies, but with haze.
Clear with patchy smoke tonight - 57
Saturday will be partly sunny with patchy smoke - 99+. SW 7-10 G18. Mountains will see a chance of storms into the afternoon/evening.
Saturday night - clouds and 61
Sunday - mostly sunny, slightly cooler 94. SW 5-10 G 18
Sunday night - clear and 57.
Monday - sunny 95
Tuesday - sunny 95
Wednesday - sunny 92
Thursday - sunny 88
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather