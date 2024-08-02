Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat Advisory today and tomorrow

By
today at 5:35 AM
Published 5:32 AM

Patchy smoke from regional wildfires and a heat advisory for most of our valley area beginning at noon today and continuing through Saturday night at 9pm. 

High pressure surging over ID/WY and oppressive temperatures at 99 for Idaho Falls and hotter in some spots.  

Light winds, clear skies, but with haze.  

Clear with patchy smoke tonight - 57

Saturday will be partly sunny with patchy smoke - 99+. SW 7-10 G18. Mountains will see a chance of storms into the afternoon/evening.

Saturday night - clouds and 61

Sunday - mostly sunny, slightly cooler 94. SW 5-10 G 18

Sunday night - clear and 57.

Monday - sunny 95

Tuesday - sunny 95

Wednesday - sunny 92

Thursday - sunny 88

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content