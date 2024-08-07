More smoke for Thursday with slightly cooler temps

For Thursday, areas of smoke partly sunny with a high near 85°. Winds from the west at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s, winds around 10-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 88°. Breezy, with winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday and Monday, staying breezy with a thunderstorm chance. High temps in the upper 80’s.