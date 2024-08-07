Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More smoke for Thursday with slightly cooler temps

ezgif-1-2c4ecc6d9b
KIFI Weather
By
New
Published 4:15 PM

For Thursday, areas of smoke partly sunny with a high near 85°. Winds from the west at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Friday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s, winds around 10-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Saturday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature near 88°. Breezy, with winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday and Monday, staying breezy with a thunderstorm chance. High temps in the upper 80’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content