Chance of showers for Friday with gusty winds

A few thunderstorms for Thursday evening with gusty winds. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 60°. Southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

For Friday, there is a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. A high temperature in the mid to lower 80’s. Breezy, with a south wind around 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50°. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A low risk of thunderstorms for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 70’s in the Snake River Plain. South winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Cool and windy for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s