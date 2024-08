Overnight, mostly clear with light winds. Overnight low temps around 45°.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high in the lower 80’s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday with a high in the lower 70’s. Breezy, with winds from the southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 75.