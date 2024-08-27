A windy Tuesday evening and Wednesday thanks to a cold front

A cold front moves through the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday. With that front, we’ll see gusty winds and dropping temperatures. This is a fairly dry front, with a low risk of showers focused around the Montana state line.

Overnight in the Snake River Plain, will remain mostly clear with a low around the mid 50’s. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday , with a high temperature in the lower 70’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be Sunny, with a high in the mid 70’s. Light and variable wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 83.