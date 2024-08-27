Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A windy Tuesday evening and Wednesday thanks to a cold front

slot1
KIFI Weather
By
Updated
today at 6:07 PM
Published 4:57 PM

A cold front moves through the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday. With that front, we’ll see gusty winds and dropping temperatures. This is a fairly dry front, with a low risk of showers focused around the Montana state line.

Overnight in the Snake River Plain, will remain mostly clear with a low around the mid 50’s. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday , with a high temperature in the lower 70’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday will be Sunny, with a high in the mid 70’s. Light and variable wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will be sunny, with a high near 83.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content