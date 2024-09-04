Skip to Content
Warming trend with wildfire smoke

today at 8:56 PM
Central Idaho wildfire smoke will blanket the region with warmer daytime highs thanks to high pressure.

A bit cool overnight, with low pressure leaving our area. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Wildfire smoke making for a hazy sky. Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Sunny and smoke-filled skies again for Thursday. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. West winds around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will be sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.

Hot and sunny for Saturday with highs approaching 90°.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

