Chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds for Wednesday

Published 3:58 PM

For Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Partly cloudy and windy for Wednesday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower 80’s. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. More scattered showers overnight late Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain is likely for Thursday with a thunderstorm possible. A high temperature in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET:

  • WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Likelihood of moderate
    impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater than 90 percent, and
    up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major impacts from 6 to 10
    inches or more of snow.
  • WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Georgetown Lake, Lemhi
    Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and
    Williams Creek Summit.
  • WHEN…From midnight Wednesday Night to 6 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry
    users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous
    traveling conditions on backcountry roads.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

