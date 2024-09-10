Chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds for Wednesday

For Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Partly cloudy and windy for Wednesday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower 80’s. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. More scattered showers overnight late Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain is likely for Thursday with a thunderstorm possible. A high temperature in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET:

impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater than 90 percent, and up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major impacts from 6 to 10 inches or more of snow. WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Georgetown Lake, Lemhi

Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Williams Creek Summit. WHEN…From midnight Wednesday Night to 6 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry

users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous

traveling conditions on backcountry roads.

