Hot and dry this Saturday with windy conditions Sunday

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80’s for Saturday afternoon, ahead of a cold front Sunday. We’ll see gusty winds starting Sunday afternoon through Monday with lowering temperatures for the start of a new workweek.

Sunny for Saturday with a high near 86° for Idaho Falls, 89° for Pocatello. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Sunday with a high in the mid to lower 80’s for the Snake River Plain . Winds from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

High temperatures dropping to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for Monday.