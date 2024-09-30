Skip to Content
Frost Advisory for Tuesday morning with clear skies

today at 3:51 PM
We’re starting off this week on a cooler note thanks to a cold front. We’re looking at temperatures early Tuesday in the mid to lower 30’s. Another front passes by the region late Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Frost Advisory for the Snake River Plain:

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
    Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Near freezing temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures back to the lower 70’s. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Overnight lows for Tuesday night will drop to around 40°

High temperatures for Wednesday will peak at around 75°. Mostly sunny, winds increasing for the afternoon. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Back down to the 60’s for highs on Thursday.

