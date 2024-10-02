More sunshine and wind in our forecast

A dry windy day today and it looks like we'll repeat that pattern one more time in our forecast as another front moves through the area.

Thursday starts out on the chilly side. For gardeners, we do have a frost advisory for parts of the snake river plain for the early morning. So cover up those tomatoes if you want to keep them going. But by the afternoon, things will be nicer with calmer winds, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday starts out nice and a tad milder, but we'll really start to notice those winds pick up by the afternoon. It could be a enough that the weather service could issue a wind advisory. The front bringing those winds passes through in the evening. We do have a *VERY* small rain chance with this front, but a vast majority of people won't see anything at all from it. At least the day will be nice temperature wise. Highs will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will start out stiLl breezy, but gradually improve through the rest of the day. It will be generally on the sunny side, and highs will be a bit cooler and more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The rest of the forecast stays pretty quiet and still above average temperature wise. Sunday through the middle of next week is trending dry, sunny, with highs generally in the 70s with a few snake river plain locations nudging the 80s.