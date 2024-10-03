Dry and windy for Friday afternoon; Red Flag Warning issued for eastern Idaho

Clear and quiet weather for Thursday night and early Friday. We’ll see increasing wind speeds throughout the day on Friday, with more wind overnight into Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Idaho, due to the gusty winds and dry conditions.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT

FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY:

WINDS…Southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Overnight the forecast is a mostly clear sky, with a low around 40°. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunny for Friday with a high near 80°. Breezy, with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

More wind for Saturday with clear conditions. A High temperature in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.