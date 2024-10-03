Frosty start with winds approaching

Cooler today ahead of a big warm up again tomorrow. We've started a round of shortwaves coming across the backyard to move air and smoke around and keep temps fluctuating. Highs today down to around the upper 60's and low 70's.

68 in Jackson with southwest pull of smoke and even more with a decent front coming across the mountains, especially Salmon, (high wind watch) and fire weather watch for the majority of lower Idaho.

Highs will pop tomorrow - closer to 80 and windy conditions WSW 20-40mph, especially into the central mountains.