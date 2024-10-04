Tracking a strong cold front into tonight

Red Flag Warnings are in effect into tonight for southern Idaho. Low humidity and winds with gusts over 50mph make for high risk fire danger.

High wind advisory in effect for Lemhi county, including Salmon and Leadore. Winds could gust to 50+mph.

Wind advisories for the Snake River Plain and Arco Desert and Lake wind advisory for the I-15 stretch and points west from Bonneville County along that stretch of the freeway through Fort Hall and to the American Falls Reservoir.

Warm and 80's for the afternoon with cold front slamming through later and lows in the 40's and 50s' for the valley and 30's for the mountains. Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler and swift with highs in the upper 60's and breezes to 20mph. Then a big warm up for Sunday and more consistent temperatures into next week. Highs leveling off into the low to mid 70's. Average temp is 67 this time of year.

Sunglasses and jackets come in handy. Be safe and watch for wildlife, and slow down in roundabouts with fluffy cows with no turn signals.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather