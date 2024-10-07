Sunny and hazy with slightly warmer temperatures

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 40°. Light winds around 5mph. Areas of wildfire smoke from the west settling into eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

For Tuesday, we’ll see sunny skies with areas of smoke. A high temperature in the upper 70’s for the Snake River Plain. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of mountain and high elevation thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny with some areas of smoke. A high near 80° for the Snake River Plain. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County. Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.