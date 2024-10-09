Slightly cooler for Thursday with more cloud cover

A weak front is moving through the region for Wednesday evening. We’ll see winds around 5-10 mph overnight with a low back into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds around 5-10 mph for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight for late Thursday, with a low around 45°. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

For Friday, we’ll see, mostly sunny skies. A high temperature near 75° for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR JACKSON: Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. Much of central and portions of western Wyoming. Until 1 PM Thursday, October 10. Smoke from the Pack Trail Fire near Dubois continues to be observed across much of western, and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities at times.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR LEMHI COUNTY: Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to

wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Until 3pm MDT 10/11/2024. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The

general public is less likely to be affected.