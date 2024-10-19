A quiet forecast ahead

A chilly start that turned into a beautiful day. The rest of our forecast is fairly quiet, though we do have a weak front or two that will slide through.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday, bright sunshine and mild temperatures. Things will be fairly quiet for sunday with a slight up-tick in afternoon breezes and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday, partly cloudy and a bit breezier. Winds out of the south will pick up a bit as a weak cold front approaches from the west. While we don't expect any big rain/snow totals, a stray shower or two in the central mountains is possible in the evening. Most of us though will stay dry. Morning lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Tuesday, mixed cloud cover and still breezy. While most of us will be on the other side of the front by this time, we could still see a stray shower or two in the mountains of western Wyoming in the morning. Gradually we'll notice those winds will die down and clouds will move out through the afternoon. The morning lows will mostly be in the 20s and 30s and highs will be in the mid 60s

The rest of the forecast is fairly quiet. Daytime highs will reach the 60s almost every day with a few places getting close to 70. Average highs for this time of year are in the 50s, so this is warmer than normal. Morning lows will still be chilly however, with most of the region dipping into the 30s and even 20s for higher elevations every night.