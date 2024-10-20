A pleasant workweek forecast ahead

A chilly start that turned into a beautiful day. The rest of our forecast is fairly quiet, though we do have a weak front or two that will slide through.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Monday, partly cloudy and a bit breezier. Winds out of the south will pick up a bit as a weak cold front approaches from the west. While we don't expect any big rain/snow totals, a stray shower or two in the central mountains is possible in the afternoon/evening. The rest of us will likely stay dry. Morning lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Tuesday, mixed cloud cover and still breezy. While most of us will be on the other side of the front by this time, we could still see a stray shower or two in the mountains of western Wyoming in the morning. Our winds will gradually die down and clouds will move out through the afternoon. The morning lows will mostly be in the 20s and 30s and highs will be in the mid 60s

Wednesday, mostly sunny and calmer. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s but it will be quite sunny. Enjoy!

The rest of the forecast is fairly quiet. Daytime highs will reach the 60s almost every day with a few places getting close to 70. Average highs for this time of year are in the 50s so this is warmer than normal. Morning lows will still be chilly however, with most of the region dipping into the 30s for valleys and 20s for higher elevations every night.