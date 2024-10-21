Seasonal temperatures and dry

We're in the 60's this week and sun mixed with clouds. A front to the north will push our winds to 20+ today but otherwise moisture lifts to the north. It'll be 64 today in Idaho Falls and 67 in Pocatello. This trend is what we're tracking all week with mid 60's. Lows will be in the 20's and 30's for nights and we have more clouds for the valley rather than showers into mid-week, this is not the case for our mountain communities, with chances of showers Thursday. Long-range forecast breaks down more moisture for us as we approach the week of Halloween.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.