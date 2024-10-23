Skip to Content
Cold front tonight after more 60's today

We've been fortunate to have above average temps for a while and a pretty dry October. Rain and snow chances are back tonight, briefly, and a kick of colder air takes us below our average temp of 56 for Idaho Falls. We've got windy and cold air planned for overnight tonight with lows in the 30's for the valley.

Highs today will peak again in the 60's to near 70 for Pocatello. Cold front hits central mountains around suppertime and splash-n-dash rain/snow mix blows through overnight with winds for the lower valley 30+mph. Cooler Thursday and another warm up for the beginning of the weekend with another shower chance by Monday/Tuesday.

