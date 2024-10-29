Mostly sunny with cold and breezy weather for Wednesday

Unsettled weather continues Tuesday night into Wednesday. Gusty winds and cold temperatures with a few mountain snow showers

Overnight lows in the mid 20’s. Winds shifting to the southwest overnight around 10-15 mph, with gusts in the mid 20’s.

Mostly sunny this Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 40’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A slight chance of snow and rain, mainly for areas near the Wyoming state line.

Scattered rain and snow return for Thursday. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40’s. South southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

A chance of snow and rain for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 40’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY: