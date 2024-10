High pressure today with 40's for highs after snow in Wyoming Teton Pass slows things down. Winds today 20+mph with wind chills in the upper teens. More of the same this week, we just add in moisture starting late late tonight and into Halloween morning with some light snow to start 10/31. A break for trick or treaters in the valley 5-8pm and still cold. Lows in the 20's.

