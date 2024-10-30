Scattered snow and rain for Thursday and Friday

Stormy weather will roll in overnight and quickly change our weather pattern. We have the chances of snow and rain through this weekend, with a deep trough of low pressure.

Overnight lows around 28°, with increasing clouds.

For Thursday, we’ll see rain and snow likely before 2pm, then rain. A High temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. More scattered rain and snow for Thursday night. Breezy with a low temperature in the upper 20’s for the Plain.

A chance of snow before noon Friday, then a slight chance of rain. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Plain. Southeast winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday, a chance of rain and snow before 9am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.