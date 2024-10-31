Winter weather advisories for mountains

We've got another wintry front driving more rain/snow through the region into the morning. Spooky weather with clouds, wind gusts to 40mph and temps only climbing to around the low 40's.

Any wintry mix changes over to rain for afternoon and more chances of snow/rain tonight and into Friday.

Lows will be around freezing if not just below 30. We've got another front blowing through to stir up more unsettled conditions to kick off November into Saturday. Highs build ahead of the system to the mid-to-upper 40's and drop to the upper 30's for Sunday. So the clocks fall back and so do our temperatures. Winds make temps feel like they are in 20's with wind chills.

Have a safe and happy halloween.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather