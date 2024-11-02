A few more storms, then it gets cold

A few more stormy days, but eventually we'll start to clear out. Then the cold air sets in.

Tonight, chilly with lingering snow showers in the mountains. We could see a few snow showers in the valleys, but we're not expecting any significant totals. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday, mixed cloud cover with snow showers in the mountains and perhaps a few in the valleys. We'll gradually see a bit more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will top out mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Monday, a bit sunnier than the previous few days. Count on partly cloudy skies with beautiful bursts of sunshine. Daytime highs will stay cool, with most of us only topping out in the 40s. We will start to see more clouds and perhaps a few showers in the early evening, but most of us will have to wait until...

Tuesday, our next stormy day. A cold front passing through in the morning means rain/snow showers across the region. Voters, especially in the morning, should bring a good jacket, gloves, and scarfs to keep themselves warm while waiting in line. Daytime highs will top out in the 30s with only a few spots in the lower snake river plain making it into the 40s. We will see some clearing by the late afternoon, but lingering snow showers in the mountains are likely.

The rest of the forecast is much clearer, but chillier. A lack of clouds at night means overnight temperatures get downright cold with lows in the teens for the Snake River Plain and single digits for higher mountain valleys. Daytime highs won't be as cold, but generally we'll top out in the 30s and 40s. We keep this clearer pattern until about next Sunday when another chance of rain/snow showers looks possible.