A few snow showers for election day

Kind of an interesting Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We've got one more storm in the forecast before we have several days of clear skies.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cold. While we might have a lingering snow shower or two, most folks will be on the clearer side of things meaning temperatures take a good drop. Count on overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

Monday, a bit sunnier than the previous few days. Count on partly cloudy skies with beautiful bursts of sunshine. Daytime highs will stay cool, with most of us only topping out in the 40s. We will start to see more clouds and perhaps a few showers in the early evening, but most of us will have to wait until...

Tuesday, our next stormier day. A cold front passing through in the early morning means rain/snow showers across the region. Voters, especially in the morning, should bring a good jacket, gloves, and scarfs to keep themselves warm while waiting in line. Daytime highs will top out in the 30s with only a few spots in the lower snake river plain making it to the 40s. We will see some clearing by the late afternoon, but lingering snow showers in the mountains are likely.

The rest of the forecast is much clearer, but chillier. A lack of clouds at night means overnight temperatures get downright cold with lows in the teens for the snake river plain and single digits for higher mountain valleys. Daytime highs won't be too cold, but generally we'll top out in the 30s and 40s. We keep this clearer pattern until about next Sunday when another chance of rain/snow showers looks possible.