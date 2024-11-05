Below normal temps this week

Our Election Day cold front is leaving us with cold temps and some light areas of snowfall for Tuesday night. We’ll keep below average temperatures in the forecast for most of this week.

Overnight lows in the lower 20’s and upper teens for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny and cold for Wednesday, with lighter winds around 5-10mph. A High temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny and light winds for Thursday with high temperatures near 40°.

Slightly warmer for Friday with high temperatures in the mid 40’s.