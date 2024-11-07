Slightly warmer for Friday and Saturday

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 20°, Calm wind.

Sunny this Friday with a high temperature in the mid 40’s. Light and variable wind.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s for Sunday. Increasing clouds for Sunday evening. A few snow and rain showers, mainly for the mountains.

Monday, we expect scattered rain and snow with gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50°.