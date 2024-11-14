Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Winter weather advisories and snow to start the weekend

By
today at 1:47 PM
Published 1:38 PM 
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 AM SATURDAY FOR WESTERN WYOMING - TETON COUNTIES OUTSIDE OF JACKSON.  We're tracking a big low cell that will put 4-6" of snow on our mountain passes, high up. 8" or more. This includes
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.

Road conditions will deteriorate into Friday night and Saturday. It will be slick on Hwy 22 and adjacent roadways. Plan accordingly and allow extra time to get to your destination. 

Valley locations will start Friday afternoon with hits of rain/sleet/snow and slick weather. Highs tomorrow come off the lower 40's and then we freeze up overnight, with capacity for accumulating snows to the valley floor. 2-4"+ is not out of the question with timing and temperatures in play.  We are tracking this possibility and do know that our temps will not increase as much by Sunday as we stretch into only 30's for highs and overnight begin to truly bottom out in the single digits.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content