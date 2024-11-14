Winter weather advisories and snow to start the weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 8 AM SATURDAY FOR WESTERN WYOMING - TETON COUNTIES OUTSIDE OF JACKSON. We're tracking a big low cell that will put 4-6" of snow on our mountain passes, high up. 8" or more. This includes

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.



Road conditions will deteriorate into Friday night and Saturday. It will be slick on Hwy 22 and adjacent roadways. Plan accordingly and allow extra time to get to your destination.



Valley locations will start Friday afternoon with hits of rain/sleet/snow and slick weather. Highs tomorrow come off the lower 40's and then we freeze up overnight, with capacity for accumulating snows to the valley floor. 2-4"+ is not out of the question with timing and temperatures in play. We are tracking this possibility and do know that our temps will not increase as much by Sunday as we stretch into only 30's for highs and overnight begin to truly bottom out in the single digits.

