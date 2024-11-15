Winter Weather Advisory for Friday night into Saturday morning
An area of low pressure is directly overhead. We’ll see scattered snow with gusty winds moving into the weekend. Overnight lows around 28°, southwest winds around 10-15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
For Saturday, there is a 50% chance of snow before 11am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Partly sunny for Sunday with cold temperatures. A high near 38°, southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
More snow expected for Sunday night, a low temperature back to the upper 20’s.
Snow for Monday morning, mainly before 11am. High temperatures in the lower 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO 8 AM SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 5500
feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above 5500 feet with
locally higher amounts on mountain tops.
- WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
- WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.