Snow for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the region as our next storm moves in. Snow totals will vary.

In the lower snake river plane, expect 1-3" of snow (Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls).

The SE highlands will see about 2-4" of snow (Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs).

In the central snake river plane, 2-4" (Idaho Falls, Rigby).

The upper snake river plane, 3-6" of snow (Rexburg, Saint Anthony, Dubois).

Mountain valleys should expect 2-4" (Driggs, Jackson, Star Valley).

Mountains along the continental divide and Teton range could see 6-12" of snow (Island Park).

Most of the snow will happen tonight into the first part of Monday with some leftover mountain snow showers through Monday evening and even into Tuesday.

Another Storm system looks to move through late Wednesday into Thursday, but we'll be a bit warmer for this one meaning valley rain/snow mix is more likely as highs look to reach the mid 40s.

The weekend stays unsettled with a brief break Friday, but another storm system on Saturday that will usher in cooler temperatures to start Thanksgiving week.