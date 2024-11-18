A few snow showers for Tuesday with more scattered snow on the way this week

For Monday night into Tuesday, it will stay breezy with a chance of snow. A low temperature in the lower 20’s. Mostly cloudy and areas of fog. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

A slight chance of snow for Tuesday with areas of fog for the morning. Partly cloudy, with a high near 30° for the Snake River Plain. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

There is a chance of snow for Wednesday, mainly for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. More scattered snow showers for Wednesday with lows in the mid 20’s.

For Thursday expect snow for the morning, then a chance of rain and snow for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.