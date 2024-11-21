A series of storms headed our way

Our parade of storms continues. The jet stream hanging out nearby means we can expect several cloudy and unsettled days. We'll have a gap or two with the sun breaking through, but those days will be in the minority.

Today, count on mostly cloudy skies with scattered light rain/snow showers. Daytime highs will be in the 40s so any morning snow showers are expected to transition to cold rain showers. The heaviest snow will generally stay to our west with areas sun valley and west seeing several inches of new snow. Tonight will be chilly, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s and a few lingering snow showers.

Friday, one of our few, nice "in-between" days with just a stray snow shower in the central mountains and mixed cloud cover for the rest of us. Daytime highs will be in the 40s, possibly nudging 50 in the lower snake river plain. Expect periods of sunshine. Not bad for a Friday.

Saturday, another trough moves through bringing more rain/snow showers to the region. Expect those showers to be off and on through the day. We could possibly need some winter weather advisories for the mountains along the continental divide and the SE Highlands.

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled with off-and-on snow chances. Temperatures look to stay chilly with highs mainly in the 30s. The good news is, the weather does look to possibly break for Thanksgiving Day. Cold, but sort-of-sunny turkey bowls anyone?