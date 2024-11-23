One more storm to go before Thanksgiving

Gray skies for Saturday will slowly give way to a mix of clouds on Sunday. Count on a few snow showers for the eastern mountains and the SE highlands but parts of the region could see some sun. Monday doesn't look too bad at all, cool with highs in the 30s and low 40s, but with more sunshine and only partly cloudy skies.

Our next big storm is Tuesday with scattered snow showers across the region. Some mountain locations could see several inches of snow. This will probably be the roughest travel day for eastern Idaho as by Wednesday we'll only have some lingering snow showers in the mountains, but it won't be as heavy.

Thanksgiving is looking alright here in eastern Idaho/western Wyoming. Most of us should expect partly cloudy skies with just chilly temperatures. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. The rest of thanksgiving weekend looks similar as high pressure takes control.