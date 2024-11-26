Skip to Content
Scattered snow for Tuesday evening; cold temps with flurries for Wednesday

For Tuesday afternoon, snow is likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

For the overnight hours, there is a 50% chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 20’s. Southwest wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday, a few flurries with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day in the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of flurries and a high temperature around the lower 30’s.

