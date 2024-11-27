Clearing and colder today for travel

Areas of patchy fog to start then some clearing for traveling to grandma's house. Freezing temperatures to begin the day and some of those cold temps may mean fog may freeze on windshields.

Highs today in the upper 20's to lower 30's. Light winds 5-10 and lows tonight in the single digitis fro mountains and teens for the valley.

Thanksgiving day will be dry with a mix of gravy and green bean casserole with highs around 31. We'll have some clouds and winds SW 5-10. The remainder of the period will be dry and cold through the travel weekend with highs in the low 30's.