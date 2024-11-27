Skip to Content
Freezing temperatures for Thanksgiving and this weekend

After Tuesday’s storm, we’re keeping cold temps in the forecast. We’ll also see a few flurries and areas of overnight fog.

For Wednesday night, expect a low temperature around 20°. We’ll see areas of fog with a slight chance of flurries and light winds.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows back down to about 15°

Friday, mostly sunny with a high near 32° for the Snake River Plain. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

