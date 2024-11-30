High pressure dominates weather pattern

The West is quieting down as high pressure takes control and dominates the forecast. Temperatures will slowly increase with above average highs in the 40s each afternoon for this upcoming work week. Skies will generally be on the clearer side with just thin passing clouds at times. Overnight lows will still be cold, but not unusually so with most places dipping into the upper teens and 20s each night. There is a chance that a storm system could erode the ridge of the high-pressure system by next weekend and bring a small chance of rain/snow showers, but at the moment chances aren't looking supergreat. The break from the clouds and storms will be nice, but we don't want it to last too long. This is the time of year where building a good base snow layer in the mountains is important.

