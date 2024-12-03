Cold sunshine with precip chances Sat/Sun

High pressure and some calmer than normal airflow, creates a consistent pattern for the rest of the week. We've got sunny conditions and cold air on top of us and virtually no wind - so we'll throw in a chance of some moisture this weekend late, to stir things up. But chances of areas of low valley fog exist in the overnights and mornings, but not much else. Doesn't seem right without snow on the ground, huh?

Cold temps in the teens and 20's for the mornings with nice bright starts and highs punching to about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. 45-49 for Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather