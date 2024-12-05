More above average temps and sun

Today we are still between systems with high pressure on top of the region. Our time is running short though, by this weekend, we'll have colder air zooming in here with chances of rain/snow mixing in our backyards. Highs today remain in the 40's and lows drop to the upper teens for most mornings at sunrise. All this changes Sunday. With a cold front late Saturday for the central mountains, we have good chances of some winter precip for higher elevations, and colder temperatures, more in line with what we normally feel for early December, highs in the lower 30's. Overnights get real cold. Watch my forecast now and track snow with us for Sunday. It will feel more like Christmas.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.