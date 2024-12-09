Skip to Content
Mostly sunny and cold for Tuesday and Wednesday; slight chance of snow later this week

We have a few isolated pockets of snowfall for Monday night, mainly in the mountains east of the Snake River Plain. Overnight lows around 20°, with light winds around 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny for Tuesday, high temperatures in the lower 30’s. Winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

For Wednesday, high temperatures in the mid 30’s under partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of snow for Thursday in the Snake River Plain. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Scattered mountain snow for the rest of the week and approaching weekend.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

