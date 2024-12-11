Skip to Content
A few spots of snow and rain for Thursday with warmer temperatures; scattered rain and snow this weekend

A couple of systems are moving into the region.

Mostly cloudy overnight, low temperatures around 20°. Winds will remain light around 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures near 40° for Idaho Falls. Pocatello will be closer to 45°. There is a slight chance of snow for the local mountains.

For Thursday night, we’ll see some scattered snow chances. Mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the lower 20’s. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

For Friday, there is a chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Plain. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow and rain for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Scattered snow for Sunday with colder temperatures. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 30’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

