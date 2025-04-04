Sunny and warmer high temps this weekend
High pressure is working in from the west. We’ll see warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. An area of low pressure arrives Monday through Tuesday. We’ll have a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms for the start of the workweek.
Overnight a low temperature in the mid 20’s. North winds around 10-15, with gusts around 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.
Sunday, sunny with a high near 60° in the Snake River Plain. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Mostly sunny for Monday, with a high near 62°.
Monday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday there will be a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds with a high temperature in the upper 50’s.