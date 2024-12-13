Skip to Content
Winter storm watch issued

Snow showers start today and winds pick up 10-15 with waves of rain/snow for the central valley. Mountain snow may be heavy 6"-12" and valley accumulations through the weekend up to a few inches.

Overcast and dreary with highs slightly warmer tomorrow, ending with some rain/snow mix for Idaho Falls.

Today will be cooler than yesterday and wet at times with roads already streaked for winter weather this morning. We are in the 20's and headed to the mid 30's.

30% chanec of snow today, 80% chance of snow, then rain, then snow again into early Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

