Another chance of snow headed our way

One storm has moved out and another one is moving in. Expect scattered snow showers starting up Monday midday, and continuing through midday Tuesday. While this storm is not expected to bring as much snow, several inches in the eastern highlands and mountains of western Wyoming is likely. Valley locations won't see a lot, but an inch or two is possible. It will stay breezy as well, so even though temperatures aren't unusually cold for this time of year, it will feel chillier due to the wind chill. After Tuesday, our forecast quiets down for a bit as high pressure builds in. Count on mixed cloud cover with highs mainly in the 30s and a few low 40s for the rest of the work week. Next weekend isn't looking too bad either, though late Sunday into Monday could bring another chance for some snow showers.