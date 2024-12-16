Scattered snow for Monday night and parts of Tuesday

Skip to Content
Monday night and early Tuesday, we’ll see snow with some wind. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

For Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of snow in the Snake River Plain. Higher chances of snow for our higher elevations. A high near 37°, with winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow. Accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with locally
    higher amounts at pass level.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park,
    Teton Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou
    Range.
  • WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
    could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
    Winds gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday morning could cause blowing and
    drifting snow.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet
    for the Tetons and 10 to 18 inches for the Gros Ventres.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
  • WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
    could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

