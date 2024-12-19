A series of storms kick off soon

It's looking quiet for a little bit longer, but then a pattern change just in time for Christmas week will kick off a parade of storms that pushes through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

For tonight, Friday and even part of Saturday, things look quiet. Expect patchy morning fog that should clear out for most of us by the afternoon for both Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will generally be in the 30s and 40s.

Starting late Saturday night, our first of a series of storms looks to push through. This first storm and the following storm on Monday both don't look very impressive. Count on only a few inches of snow in the mountains. The valleys will be warm enough that any daytime precipitation will be cold rain, or a rain/snow mix. Any nighttime precipitation will transition to snow, but it will be light. We expect an inch or two at most between both systems.

Starting Christmas Eve Tuesday, our third storm looks to push through. This is forecast to be more significant, and bring a few inches of snow to the valleys with 6"+ to the mountains. So yes, a white Christmas does look like a distinct possibility (YAY!!!). Travel may be a bit iffy for some mountain passes Christmas Eve night, so travelers should look to get to their destinations earlier in the day, just to be safe.

We'll continue to see scattered snow showers on Christmas Day with more snow showers to follow with storms four on Thursday and storm five on Saturday. (I told you it was a parade of storms.) The good news is, after storm five high pressure will take control again. The week after Christmas will be quieter and therefore safer for travelers to head back home after the holidays.