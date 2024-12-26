Several more storms ahead

An active pattern continues for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. We'll have consistent rain and snow chances each day from now until around Monday morning. Snow totals will vary significantly, mainly by elevation. Our weekend storm looks to be mild enough that a lot of valley locations will get rain during the day, with snow relegated to about 6500 feet up. By Monday morning, we could see multi-day totals ranging from a few inches in the valleys to over 2 feet for high mountain locations. Blowing snow will be an issue at times on mountain passes as winds will be gusty with each passing storm.

Monday afternoon onward, things quiet down and cool down. Temperatures will dip a bit with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens and single digits becoming a lot more common by New Year's Day, Wednesday.