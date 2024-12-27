Heavy snow may put a damper on New Years travel

(KIFI)—Southeast Idaho and western Wyoming are gearing up for heavy snow this weekend as winter storms sweep through the region.

Areas near Jackson and Alpine can expect anywhere between 8' and 18" inches of snow this weekend.

A winter storm warning is in place for Pocatello, Soda Springs, Preston, Jackson, and Driggs, while the remainder of the region is under a winter weather advisory.

Two storm systems make their way into the area. Wind gusts could get up to 40 miles per hour in some areas over Sunday night.

People in southeastern Idaho planning on traveling may need to adjust their plans in response.

The high winds and heavy snow have the potential to ground planes over the weekend before the new year.