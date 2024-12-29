Wrapping up our current round of storms

After several days of rain, snow, and wind, we will finally catch a bit of a break here in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Expect a more snow showers tonight with some lingering ones tomorrow, particularly in western Wyoming. It will be windy both days, but by Monday evening those winds should finally calm down as well. Monday night and into New Year's Eve Tuesday we clear out somewhat, but get cold. Daytime highs for Tuesday and new year's day Wednesday will mainly be in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

A big change after New Year's though, as our pattern is once again looking more active. Essentially an area of high pressure that was initially forecast to build into the region, is no longer trending that way. That means more storms for Idaho and Wyoming. Models show chances for snow starting late Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. At the moment, the storms don't look as significant as our most recent stretch, so snow totals will likely be less. Currently, thinking about 1-3 inches for the snake river plain, 4-6 for the highlands, with about 6-12 inches for the mountains. We'll obviously pin those forecast totals down as we get closer.