Windy and snowy this weekend thanks to a cold front

A cold front arrives early Saturday, with scattered snow and gusty winds.

We’ll see scattered snow for Saturday morning and midday. A steady temperature around the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

A chance of snow for Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Plain. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

There is a slight chance of snow, and it will be mostly cloudy for Monday. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Plain.

Freezing temperatures in the 20’s for Tuesday and Wednesday with drier weather.